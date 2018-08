Champions League calcio 2018/2019 – La guida completa

Credits: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores the goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter finals first leg soccer match Juventus FC vs Real Madrid CF at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, 03 April 2018. ANSA/ANDREA DI MARCO

Credits: epa06979544 AEKâs Petros Mantalos (C) reacts after scoring during the UEFA Champions League playoff, second leg, soccer match between AEK and MOL Vidi held at the Okympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, 28 August 2018. EPA/PANAGIOTIS MOSCHANDREOU

Credits: epa06979706 Players of Ajax pose for photo before the UEFA Champions League play-offs , second leg soccer match FC Dynamo Kyiv vs AFC Ajax in Kiev, Ukraine, 28 August 2018. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Credits: epa06972736 Atletico de Madrid's forward Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 25 August 2018. EPA/Mariscal

Credits: epa06972952 FC Barcelona's players celebrate their first goal during a game of La Liga, at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium, in Valladolid, Spain, 25 August 2018. EPA/Nacho Gallego

Credits: epa06979505 Chicago's Bastian Schweinsteiger (C), wearing his former team Bayern Munich's shirt, celebrates with former teammates Arjen Robben (L), David Alaba (2-L), Robert Lewandowski (2-R) and Franck Ribery (R) during his farewell soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chicago Fire in Munich, Germany, 28 August 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Credits: epa06982373 Benfica's starting eleven poses before the UEFA Champions League playoff, second leg, soccer match between PAOK Thessaloniki and Benfica in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, 29 August 2018. EPA/SOTIRIS BARBAROUSIS

Credits: epa06975212 Dortmund players celebrate with fans after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, Germany, 26 August 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Credits: epa05642946 Jose Izquierdo of Club Brugge (2-L) celebrates with team mates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between Leicester City and Club Brugge at the King Power Stadium in London, Britain, 22 November 2016. EPA/HANNAH MCKAY

Credits: epa06665141 Kirill Nababkin (L) of CSKA Moscow celebrates with his teammate Vitinho (R) after scoring the 2-0 lead during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between CSKA Moscow and Arsenal FC in Moscow, Russia, 12 April 2018. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Credits: epa06920773 Galatasarayâs players stand for a minute in silence to honour the casualties of the recent wildfires of Greece, during the friendly soccer match held at OAKA Spiros Louis Stadium in Athens, Greece, 31 July 2018. EPA/PANAGIOTIS MOSCHANDREOU

Credits: epa06969998 Hoffenheim's players celebrate after scoring the equalizer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1899 Hoffenheim in Munich, Germany, 24 August 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Credits: Inter's Ivan Perisic reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match Inter FC vs Torino FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 26 August 2018. ANSA/MATTEO BAZZI

Credits: Players of Juventus FC celebrate the victory at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs SS Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 25 August 2018. ANSA/ANDREA DI MARCO

Credits: epa06922741 Lyon's Mariano Diaz and Marcelo (R) celebrate a goal against Benfica during the Eusebio Cup game at Estadio Algarve, in Loule, Portugal, 01 August 2018. EPA/FILIPE FARINHA

Credits: epa06972536 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Brighton Hove Albion's during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton Hove Albion at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, Britain, 25 August 2018. EPA/NIGEL RODDIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Credits: epa06589854 Lokomotiv's head coach Yury Semin (R) chats with his player Vladislav Ignatyev during the UEFA Europe League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 08 March 2018. EPA/JuanJo Martin

Credits: epa06958717 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (R) reacts with David Silva (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, 19 August 2018. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Credits: epa06977439 Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 27 August 2018. EPA/PETER POWELL

Credits: epa06639619 Rony Lopez of Monaco in action during the French Coupe de la Ligue final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco at Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux, France, 31 March 2018. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Credits: Napoli's Dries Mertens celebrates during the Italian Serie A soccer match SSC Napoli vs AC Milan at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, 25 August 2018. ANSA/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Credits: epa06972117 Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr celebrates scoring a goal during the French league 1 soccer match between PSG and Angers at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, 25 August 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Credits: epa06972873 FC Porto's Andre Pereira (2-R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Guimaraes during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, 25 August 2018 EPA/JOSE COELHO

Credits: epa06982436 PSV players celebrates their victory after the game PSV - BATE Borisov (3-0) in the Champions League in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, on 29 August 2018. EPA/JERRY LAMPEN

Credits: epa06975539 Real Madrid's forward Gareth Bale celebrates the third goal of his team against Girona during a game of LaLiga, in Girona, Spain, 26 August 2018. EPA/ROBIN TOWNSEND

Credits: Roma's team before the Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Atalanta at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 27 August 2018. ANSA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Credits: epa06971748 Schalke's Nabil Bentaleb (2-L) celebrates his 1-1 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, Germany, 25 August 2018. EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Credits: Shakhtar Donetsk's players show their dejection after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 13 March 2018. ANSA/ETTORE FERRARI

Credits: epa06982386 Belgrade's Nemanja Milic celebrates after the UEFA Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between FC Salzburg and FC Red Star Belgrade, in Salzburg, Austria, 29 August 2018. EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Credits: epa06977337 Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 27 August 2018. EPA/PETER POWELL

Credits: epa06960807 Valencia CF's Rodrigo Moreno celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Valencia and Atletico de Madrid at Mestalla stadium, in Valencia, eastern Spain, 20 August 2018. EPA/MANUEL BRUQUE

Credits: epa06606352 Plzen players celebrate their 1-0 lead during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Viktoria Plzen and Sporting Lisbon in Plzen, Czech Republic, 15 March 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Credits: epa06979698 YB's Thorsten Schick, Djibril Sow, Leonardo Bertone, Gregory Wuethrich, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, Christian Fassnacht, Loris Benito and Roger Assale, from left, celebrate presenting the Champions League logo on their shirts, after qualifying for the group stage, in the UEFA Champions League soccer 2nd leg playoff match between GNK Dinamo Zagreb from Croatia and BSC Young Boys from Switzerland, in the Stadion Maksimir, in Zagreb Croatia, 28 August 2018. EPA/THOMAS HODEL

Credits: epaselect epa06720600 Adrien Rabiot (C) of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Cup final against Les Herbiers at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, 08 May 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Credits: epa06959045 FC Porto's Alex Telles celebrates after scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Belenenses Lisbon and FC Porto at Jamor Stadium in Oeiras, near Lisbon, Portugal, 19 August 2018. EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

Credits: epa06632478 Vladimir Granat (L) of Russia in action against Anthony Martial (R) of France during the international friendly soccer match between Russia and France at the Zenit Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia, 27 March 2018. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Credits: epaselect epa06972698 Atletico de Madrid's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match against Rayo Vallecano at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 25 August 2018. EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Credits: epa06350113 Schalke's Benjamin Stambouli reacts after scoring an own goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany, 25 November 2017. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH EMBARGO CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: Due to the accreditation guidelines, the DFL only permits the publication and utilisation of up to 15 pictures per match on the internet and in online media during the match.

Credits: epa06888679 French player Blaise Matuidi during a training session held in Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2018. France will face Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2018 final on 15 July 2018 in Moscow. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Credits: epa06606925 Dortmund's Dan-Axel Zagadou reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund in Salzburg, Austria, 15 March 2018. EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Credits: epa05884399 David Neres of Ajax Amsterdam scores the 2-0 against Feyenoord Rotterdam during the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on 2 April 2017. EPA/OLAF KRAAK

Credits: epa06891912 Djibril Sidibe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy after the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, 15 July 2018. France won 4-2. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA/MAHMOUD KHALED EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Credits: epa05520323 French defender Eliaquim Mangala during his presentation as new player of Valencia, at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, 02 September 2016. EPA/Kai Foersterling

Credits: epa05435413 Felipe Pires of Austria Vienna reacts during the UEFA Europa League Second qualifying round, Second leg, soccer match between FK Kukesi and Austria Vienna at Elbasan Arena in Elbasan, Albania, 21 July 2016. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Credits: epa06923977 Munich's Franck Ribery warms up during the training camp of German Bundesliga club FC Bayern Munich, in Rottach-Egern, Germany, 02 August 2018. EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Credits: epa06154865 Valencia's new French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia speaks during a press conference for his presentation as new player of Spanish Primera Division soccer club Valencia CF at the sport complex in Paterna, near Valencia, eastern Spain, 21 August 2017. EPA/MANUEL BRUQUE

Credits: epa06979656 YB's Guillaume Hoarau celebrates their win after the UEFA Champions League 2nd leg playoff match between Dinamo Zagreb and BSC Young Boys (YB), in Zagreb, Croatia, 28 August 2018. EPA/THOMAS HODEL

Credits: epa06977113 Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during the warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 27 August 2018. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Credits: epa05613033 Jonathan Cafu of PFC Ludogorets Razgrad celebrates after scoring the 2:0 goal against Arsenal FC during their UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between PFC Ludogorets Razgrad and Arsenal FC at the Vassil Levski Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria, 01 November 2016. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Credits: epa05040275 Jordan Ferri of Olympique Lyon celebrates after scoring a goal against KAA Gent during the UEFA Champions League soccer match group H between KAA Gent and Olympique Lyon, at Gerland stadium, Lyon, France, 24 November 2015. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Credits: epa06949849 Karim Benzema of Real Madrid in action during a training session at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, 14 August 2018. Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup Final on 15 August 2018. EPA/TOMS KALNINS

Credits: epa05666319 Frank Acheampong of RSC Anderlecht (L) and Kevin Malcuit of AS Saint-Etienne (R) fight for the ball during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between RSC Anderlecht and AS Saint-Etienne at Constant Vanden Stock stadium, in Anderlecht, Belgium, 08 December 2016. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Credits: epa06753137 Galatasaray's Maicon holds the trophy during a victory ceremony of Turkish Super League 2017-2018 season at the Turk Telekom Arena stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, 20 May 2018. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Credits: epa05392637 Slovakia's goalkeeper Matus Kozacik in action during the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between Germany and Slovakia at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille Metropole, France, 26 June 2016. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Not used for commercial or marketing purposes without prior written approval of UEFA. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications (whether via the Internet or otherwise) shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.) EPA/FILIP SINGER EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Credits: epa04507277 Estoril-Praia's player Diogo Amado fights for the ball with Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (L) of PSV Eindhoven during their UEFA Europa League group E soccer match at Antonio Coimbra da Mota stadium in Estoril, Portugal, 28 November 2014. The two teams played this afternoon the second half of their yesterday match that was interrupted due to heavy rain fall. EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Credits: epa06890983 Samuel Umtiti of France (L) and Mario Mandzukic of Croatia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, 15 July 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Credits: epa05134143 Sebastien Corchia (C) of Lille OSC celebrates after scoring a goal against Olympique Marseille during the soccer ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and Lille OSC, at Velodrome stadium, Marseille, Southern France, 29 January 2016. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Credits: epa06883696 Belgium's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet attends a training session held at Guchkovo Stadium in Moscow, Russia, 12 July 2018. Belgium will face England in the FIFA World Cup 2018 play-off for third place soccer match in St. Petersburg on 14 July 2018. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Credits: epa06871882 France's Steven Nzonzi attends a training session at Glebobets Stadium, Istra region outside Moscow, Russia 07 July 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Credits: Shakhtar Donetsk's Taison argues with a ball boy during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 13 March 2018. ANSA/ETTORE FERRARI

Credits: epa06886278 Croatia player Vedran Corluka in action during a training session held in Moscow, Russia, 13 July 2018. Croatia will face France in the FIFA World Cup 2018 final on 15 July 2018 in Moscow. EPA/PETER POWELL .

Credits: epa06121734 Viktor Klonaridis of AEK Athens reacts during a UEFA Champions League 3d qualifying round second leg match between CSKA Moscow and AEK Athens on the CSKA Arena stadium in Moscow, Russia, 02 August 2017. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Credits: Inter's Yann Karamoh celebrates with his teammates after winning at the end of in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio vs FC Inter at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 20 May 2018. ANSA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Credits: Nissan 370Z MY18