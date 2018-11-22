Robert Kubica tornerà in F1 dopo 9 anni: il pilota polacco correrà nel Mondiale 2019 con la Williams
Robert Kubica – nato il 7 dicembre 1984 a Cracovia (Polonia) – inizia a farsi notare nel motorsport nel 2005 quando si aggiudica il campionato Formula Renault 3.5 e dal 2006 al 2010 corre in F1 con BMW Sauber e Renault(4° posto nel Mondiale 2008, 1 vittoria, 1 pole position, 1 giro veloce e 12 podi).
Costretto a rinunciare alle corse in pista dopo un bruttissimo incidente in un rallyin Liguria il 6 febbraio 2011 (frattura alla gamba destra e lesioni gravi alla spalla, alla mano e al braccio destro) e dopo una seconda frattura alla gamba destra in un incidente domestico a gennaio 2012, torna a gareggiare nel 2013 aggiudicandosi subito il campionato WRC2.
Nel 2018 torna in Formula 1 come test driver della Williams e l’anno prossimo sarà pilota ufficiale della scuderia inglese.