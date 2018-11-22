Credits: epa06793681 Polish Formula One test driver Robert Kubica of Williams arrives at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada, 08 June 2018. The 2018 Canada Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 10 June. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Credits: epa06651023 Robert Kubica of Williams walks in the paddock before the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 06 April 2018. The 2018 Bahrain Formula One race will run on 08 April 2018. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Credits: epa06121299 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica of Poland participates in a test session for Team Renault during the first ever testing of racing cars held on the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, 23 kms north-east of Budapest, Hungary, 02 August 2017, three days after the Hungarian Grand Prix. Current rally racing driver 32-year-old Kubica, who competed in Formula One from 2006 to 2010, was forced to quit F1 in 2011 due to an injury to his arm. EPA/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

Credits: epa06121298 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica of Poland participates in a test session for Team Renault during the first ever testing of racing cars held on the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, 23 kms north-east of Budapest, Hungary, 02 August 2017, three days after the Hungarian Grand Prix. Current rally racing driver 32-year-old Kubica, who competed in Formula One from 2006 to 2010, was forced to quit F1 in 2011 due to an injury to his arm. EPA/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

Credits: epa06121297 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica of Poland participates in a test session for Team Renault during the first ever testing of racing cars held on the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, 23 kms north-east of Budapest, Hungary, 02 August 2017, three days after the Hungarian Grand Prix. Current rally racing driver 32-year-old Kubica, who competed in Formula One from 2006 to 2010, was forced to quit F1 in 2011 due to an injury to his arm. EPA/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

Credits: epa03980046 Polish former Formula One driver Robert Kubica arrives for the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Prize-Giving ceremony at the City of Cinema, in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 06 December 2013. EPA/CHRISTOPHE KARABA

Credits: epa04760842 Robert Kubica of Poland waves during the first day of the WRC Rally of Portugal, in Guimaraes, Portugal, 21 May 2015. EPA/JOSE COELHO

Credits: Robert Kubica vincitore del 'Memorial Bettega' di rally al Motor Show ,Bologna 14 dicembre 2014.ANSA/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Credits: Robert Kubica impegnato nelle finali del 'Memorial Bettega' di rally al Motor Show ,Bologna 14 dicembre 2014.ANSA/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Credits: epa04286132 Robert Kubica of Poland at the start of the second day of the Rally Poland 2014 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Mikolajki, Poland, 27 June 2014. EPA/NIKOS MITSOURAS

Credits: epa04153000 Robert Kubica of Poland during Leg 1 of Rally de Portugal 2014, Algarve, Portugal, April 3, 2014. EPA/Nikos Mitsouras