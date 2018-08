WRC 2018 – Gli sponsor

Credits: epa06791331 Thierry Neuville of Belgium drives his Hyundai i20 WRC during the shakedown of the Rally Italia Sardegna 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Olmedo, Italy, 07 June 2018. EPA/-

Credits: epa06955004 Ott Tanak of Estonia drives his Toyota Yaris WRC during day 2 of the Rally Deutschland 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Bostalsee, Germany, 17 August 2018. EPA/-

Credits: epa06751816 Sebastien Ogier of France driving his Ford Fiesta WRC during the fourth day of the Rally de Portugal as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Fafe, Portugal, 20 May 2018. EPA/JOSE COELHO